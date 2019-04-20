Carolina Pro-Am attracts dozens of paddlesurfers competing for new titles

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The world’s best professional and top amateur stand up paddle surfers competed this weekend in Wrightsville beach for new world titles at the Carolina Pro-Am.

This surfing event was the initial qualifier stop for the APP World Tour 2020. It is the professional world championship tour for paddlesurfing.

Back in 2014, local businesses and surfers partnered up to bring the best surfers from around the world to North Carolina for the first Carolina Pro-Am.

Organizer Haywood Newkirk said participants travel from around the world to participate.

“We’re really honored [here] because the other events are like in Hawaii and the Canary Islands,” Newkirk said. “Here we’ve got one in Wrightsville Beach and so we’e got people like Mo Freitas, who’s in from Hawaii, Max in from Puerto Rico and the Infinity team in from Dana Point, California.”

This year the event was held on April 20 and 21 at Wrightsville Beach. This two-day event awarded the top competitor with the best combined scores in both Pro Open and Pro Longboard divisions.

The event is co-sponsored by Salt Life, a lifestyle apparel company, and South End Surf Shop.