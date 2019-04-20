Celebrity cartoon voice actor joins fantasy fans at Geek Expo

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Do you remember the cartoons “Ben 10”, “Teen Titans Go”, “Star Wars’ The Clone Wars” or “Teenage Mutan Ninga Turtles”?

Greg Cipes, the creative voice behind dozens of the shows’ characters, was in Wilmington on Saturday at the Wilmington Geek Expo.

From fantasy sports demonstrations to lessons on how to make cosplay for cheap, this day-long expo held at the Wilmington Convention Center had something in store for all ages.

Daghorir player Taylor Kopec said she appreciates how the expo surrounds her with like-minded individuals.

“Seeing the amount of work that people will put into their costumes and the things that they’re selling shows who they are,” Kopec said. “It’s really amazing to see people put that out there for others.”

By Saturday afternoon, fantasy fans got to meet comic creators including Gary Cohn of “Blue Devil”, Tini Howard of “Captain America”, and Jaques Nyemb of “Not So Super”.

The fun day ended with a cosplay contest for adults and kids. Winners walked away with a cash prize, trophy and swag.