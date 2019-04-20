Eaglet welcomed as new addition at Dollywood

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (AP) — Dolly Parton’s Dollywood has welcomed a fluffy addition to the amusement park — an eaglet.

Media outlets report the eaglet hatched Wednesday.

- Advertisement -

The eaglet is part of the park’s Eagle Mountain Sanctuary, a 30,000-square-foot aviary.

The park has a live cam labeled “Grant & Glenda” featuring the eaglet.

Grant and Glenda are one of two eagle couples at the park who nest together.

Related Article: AccuWeather releases 2019 hurricane season forecast

Dollywood’s website says the birds at the park are taken care of by the American Eagle Foundation, a group that can possess birds for “education, exhibition, rehabilitation and breeding” under permits from the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service and Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.