Annual Sunrise Service brings North Pointe Church to Wrightsville Beach

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — What better way to celebrate Easter Sunday than with a service, live music and food all at the beach?

“It’s a perfect picture,” that’s how Pastor Jeff Loman described North Pointe Community Church’s Wrightsville Beach Sunrise Easter Service.

North Pointe has been around for 20 years, and this is the 19th sunrise service. For some, it’s been an Easter staple.

“It’s kinda grown, and a lot of people who attend now are yearly people,” Loman said. “They come back year after year, after year. They make this a part of their family tradition for Easter.”

Pastor Loman and congregation members like Patti Lewis agree that taking advantage of the beach makes this service particularly special, and that it adds a certain “ambiance” to their Easter experience.

“The beaches, the backdrop, the waves, it’s just been a beautiful day,” Lewis said. “Perfect day for a Sunrise Service.”

Loman works hard to make every service at North Pointe meaningful and worthwhile, but nothing can match the Sunrise Service.

“It sets the perfect environment, ambiance for the celebration of a risen savior,” Loman explained.

“If just one soul can be touched by this service it’s worth every bit of these people out here today,” Lewis added.

Pastor Loman said he is already looking forward to the 20th annual Sunrise Service.