Law enforcement investigating possible death at Cape Fear Regional Jetport

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — A reported death is under investigation near the Cape Fear Regional Jetport, according to information from the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s office personnel say a call came in to 911 around 10:48 a.m. Easter Sunday of a skydiver dying at the airport. It is unclear at this time what the cause may have been. The report given to the Sheriff’s Office suspected possible cardiac or respiratory arrest.

The Sheriff’s Office tells us Oak Island police are investigating and WWAY has reached out to them for more information.