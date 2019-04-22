Kids, volunteers plant flowers at Wilmington Brigade Boys & Girls Club

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — It’s Earth Day and that means flowers, fun, and funds heading to the Brigade Boys & Girls Club in Wilmington.

It was a plant party out front of the club along Vance Street Monday afternoon. Volunteers with US Cellular helped kids of all ages get down and dirty planting flowers.

Dozens of new plants will go to spruce up the front entrance.

The company also donated $25,000 to spruce up STEM programs at the club.

“The kids take quite a lot of pride in it,” club board member Steve Westbrook said. “I see the kids quite often and when they come in they say they planted that plant they point it out to their friends or whatever that looks like. So it gives them a sense of pride in being able to take care of the place they get to come to each day.”

The company holds annual days of service on Earth Day to kick of their month of giving.