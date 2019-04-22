Cape Fear to hold construction career event Thursday

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Cape Fear Community College will hold its 2nd annual construction career day this Thursday.

It will be from from 8:30 a.m. to noon in the Advanced and Emerging Technology (NE) building at the North Campus, located at 4500 Blue Clay Rd in Castle Hayne.

Industry professionals and CFCC instructors will offer an interactive way for people to learn about careers in the construction industry with hands-on activities and live demonstrations related to drone surveying, fall protection, hardhat safety, and more.

Attendees will have the opportunity to meet area employers and CFCC faculty will be available to answer questions about construction programs at the college.

This event is free and open to the public.

For more information or to sign up please call Mark Council or Shawn Dixon at (910) 362-7000.