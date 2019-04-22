Largest container ship ever sails into Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — North Carolina Ports has made history. It welcomed its largest capacity-wise ship ever to the Port of Wilmington.

The 12,000 TEU ship, Kota Pekarang, travels between Asia and Wilmington.

“This is a monumental milestone for North Carolina Ports and the Port of Wilmington,” said Paul J. Cozza, Executive Director, North Carolina Ports. “This is proof of concept that we are big ship ready and capable of handling some of the largest container vessels calling East Coast ports today.”

Cozza says this proves our port is ready to handle the largest ships.

“The arrival of a ship of this magnitude to the Port of Wilmington signals to our customers that we are ready and capable of handling their growing business needs,” echoed North Carolina Ports Chief Commercial Officer Greg Fennell.

The ship’s visit to Wilmington comes on the heels of the arrival of North Carolina Ports’ third neo-Panamax crane.