Lower Cape Fear Hospice to host 2nd Annual Festival of Flowers

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Lower Cape Fear Hospice is the region’s longest running nonprofit hospice serving more than 6,000 families annually.

The organization is about to host its 2nd Annual Festival of Flowers event on Wednesday, May 1.

“We do this every year because we need to sustain our mission at Lower Cape Fear Hospice,” said LCFH Development Manager Anne Hewett. “We’re here for people at their end of life, for a quality end of life, its about transitioning people and helping them at the most challenging time of their life.”

LCFH serves people as far north as Duplin County, NC, and as far south as Goergetown County, SC.

The Festival of Flowers is a major fundraiser that helps the nonprofit raise money to continue helping people throughout our area.

“We had a great turn-out for our first event and we’re hoping this year’s event is even bigger and better and its such a great cause because everyone has been affected by hospice at some point or another,” said John Dowless who is with the presenting sponsor of the event, Strand Termite & Pest Control Company.

The event will feature the work of Floral Designer Steve Taras who is from Raleigh.

“He’s going to show folks how to design flowers and what’s in right now,” Hewett said.

More than 200 people are expected to attend the event and tickets are still available. There will also be more 30 prizes valued at $500 or more raffled off at the event.

Festival of Flowers takes place Wednesday, May 1, from 4-6 p.m., at 101 Stone Chimney Place in Supply. You can get tickets by going LCFH.org or call 910-530-2479.