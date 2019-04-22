New Hanover County 4-H to host alumni meet and greet

New Hanover County, NC – New Hanover County 4-H is hosting a 4-H Alumni & Friends “Meet & Greet” this month to bring alumni together from all over the state.

This event will help unite people who believe strongly in promoting and supporting the 4-H program. All 4-H alumni and supporters are welcome to attend.

“This meet and greet event will kick off our initiative to build a network of 4-H alumni who live in New Hanover County,” said New Hanover County 4-H Agent Scott Enroughty. “These alumni and supporters will help serve as a catalyst to build and foster relationships among New Hanover County residents and support the development programs of 4-H.”

The event is happening on Sunday, April 28 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the New Hanover County Arboretum.

This drop-in event begins at 2 p.m. and will feature a showcase of 4-H projects and information about the New Hanover County 4-H program. Beginning at 3 p.m., local officials and NC State Extension leaders will share remarks and information about the importance of 4-H. Click here to RSVP online.