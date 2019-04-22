New Hanover, Pender courts to grant amnesty to veterans on some charges

CAPE FEAR, NC (WWAY) — Local veterans will soon get the chance to revisit court dates, remit unpaid fines, and resolve minor traffic matters without fear of arrest.

The New Hanover and Pender District Attorney’s Office, in conjunction with the Veterans Experience Action Center, will host a Veteran’s Amnesty Day on Friday.

Current or former members of the United States military with a pending non-violent misdemeanor, traffic citation, or other minor matters in New Hanover or Pender counties are invited to attend. In recognition that military service also impacts family members, military spouses are also welcome to have their cases resolved on the Veteran’s Amnesty Day.

“This event gives us an opportunity to serve the citizens of New Hanover and Pender counties who have honorably served our country,” District Attorney Ben David said. “I am happy to collaborate with several courthouse and community agencies to resolve these outstanding cases for our veterans. It is my hope that this relief will remove barriers to housing, employment, and other opportunities that may face our veterans.”

Pre-registration is recommended, but veterans will also be welcomed on a walk-in basis from 1:30 until 4:00 p.m. To pre-register, please call Paige Jackson (910) 772-6937 or email Paige.A.Jackson@nccourts.org.

To participate, veterans should present their DD-214 or veterans identification card at the courthouse on April 26.