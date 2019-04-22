Orton Plantation conducting another controlled burn

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) –If you see smoke in the area, it could be from another controlled burn at Orton Plantation.

Orton Plantation is conducting a controlled burn on 26 acres on Monday as part of its management plan to improve forest health and restore longleaf pine habitat.

Orton says strict criteria such as optimal weather has been considered for today’s burn, in accordance with an approved plan that ensures the safety of people and property in the area.

Orton Plantation has experienced local fire and safety professionals on site at all times.

Area residents may see or smell smoke, including residents of Carolina Beach, Wrightsville Beach, and Wilmington, as well as travelers on Highway 133. Area residents should contact the North Carolina Forest Service with concerns.