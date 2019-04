BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A pedestrian was hit by a car Monday morning on Highway 17 in Winnabow.

It happened at 10:40 a.m. in the southbound lanes near the Han-Dee Hugo’s.

A state trooper at the scene said a man was hit and transported to New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

No word on the extent of the victim’s injuries. His identity has not been released at this time.

We’ll have more details as they become available.