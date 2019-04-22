Police: Man returns home, finds naked stranger on couch

NASHVILLE, TN (AP) — Police say a Tennessee man returned home to find a naked stranger sitting on his couch drinking juice.
WKRN-TV cites a Nashville police report that says the resident summoned officers Wednesday and told them he called out to the stranger, who responded by screaming and dropping the juice.
- Advertisement -
When officers asked the man to exit the home, they say he did so but was wearing only a T-shirt.
The resident reported the man had consumed ice cream from the home in addition to the juice.
Police took 67-year-old James Wooten into custody on charges including aggravated burglary. His bail was set at $5,000.
It wasn’t immediately clear if Wooten has an attorney.