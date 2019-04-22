Tide uncovers shipwreck along Surf City coast

SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) — Tides have uncovered a part of history in Surf City.

The town posted on Facebook that the remains of the William H. Sumner, which is about 150 yards north of the old Barnacle Bill’s Pier, was visible within the sand Monday.

Experts say the William H. Sumner, a 165-foot schooner, ran aground in 1919 near Topsail Island.

It usually uncovers once or twice a year, according to the town.

Shipwrecks are protected by the state, so removal or damaging the remains is a violation of state law.