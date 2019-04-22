Topsail Elementary School closed Monday due to sewer line issues

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Pender County Schools announced Topsail Elementary School will be closed Monday due to sewer line issues.

According to a Pender County Schools spokesman, the staff at Topsail Elementary discovered a backup in the water and sewer lines at the facility that have made the bathrooms unusable for the day. Pender County Schools immediately made the decision to cancel school at the facility.

Students being dropped off by their parents were allowed to return home, while those arriving on the bus were immediately relocated to Topsail Middle School.

The spokesman said attempts to contact parents and guardians are being made and students can be picked up at Topsail Middle School at this time.

For any parent who is unable to pick up their students, buses will run later this morning taking students back home.

The spokesman said no students ever entered the school building where the issue was occurring.