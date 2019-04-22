West Brunswick rolls on day one of the Beach Diamond Invitational

SHALLOTTE, NC (WWAY)– West Brunswick high school kicked off their 2019 Touchstone Energy Beach Diamond Invitational on Monday.

West Brunswick softball and baseball went undefeated on the first day of action. The Trojan softball team went 2-0 picking up wins over East Bladen and South Columbus. The West Brunswick baseball team had to work for their round one win. The Trojans walked-off Maiden high school in the nightcap, 8-7.

- Advertisement -

Below you can find results from day one of the tournament and a schedule of Tuesday’s action.

SOFTBALL DAY ONE RESULTS:

Richmond County 2, South Columbus 0

East Bladen 0, West Brunswick 7

Whiteville 1, Northwest Guilford 7

South Columbus 0, West Brunswick 5

SOFTBALL DAY TWO SCHEDULE:

Richmond vs. Whiteville, 10:00 a.m.

Northwest Guilford vs. South Columbus, 1:00 p.m.

Richmond vs. East Bladen, 4:00 p.m.

West Brunswick vs. Whiteville, 7:00 p.m.

Related Article: Not all Brunswick County students will head back to class Monday

BASEBALL DAY ONE RESULTS:

Uwharrie 12, South Columbus 1

Scotland 4, North Guilford 2

Morehead 1, Richmond County 4

Maiden 7, West Brunswick 8

BASEBALL DAY TWO SCHEDULE:

South Columbus vs. North Guilford, 11:00 a.m.

Morehead vs. Maiden, 1:30 p.m.

Uwharrie vs. Scotland, 4:00 p.m.

Richmond vs. West Brunswick, 6:30 p.m.