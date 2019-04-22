YWCA Lower Cape Fear takes a stand against racism

LELAND, NC (WWAY)– The YWCA Lower Cape Fear is taking a stand against racism by hosting The YWCA Lower Cape Fear’s 9th Annual Stand Against Racism event. YWCA Lower Cape Fear CEO Charrise Hart and CastleBranch and TekMountain Co-Founder Joe Finley sat down with WWAY’s Amanda Fitzpatrick to talk about this special event.

The YWCA Lower Cape Fear’s 9th Annual Stand Against Racism will be held on Thursday, April 25th at the 1898 Memorial Park in Downtown Wilmington from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm.

This campaign is one part of the YWCA’s larger national strategy to fulfill our mission of eliminating racism. This year’s event is a peaceful rally & march designed to build community among those who work for racial justice and to raise awareness about the negative impact of institutional and structural racism in our communities. Participants in YWCA’s Stand Against Racism range from school children to elected officials, executives of large corporations to church leaders, and many others.

All are encouraged to attend the event, and you can bring signs or wear orange to show your support. For more details on this event you can visit their website.