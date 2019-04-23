Could Carolina Beach Police get a pay raise?

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — One agency in Carolina Beach could see a bigger paycheck in the coming years.

At a town council meeting Tuesday morning, officials talked about potentially rolling out some new changes for next year’s budget.

- Advertisement -

Council talked about potentially raising property taxes. Mayor Joe Benson says for example, if you own a $200,000 home, you could expect to pay an extra $60 a year.

Benson emphasizes that this would only happen if the money would go towards something defensible.

One of those things that he thinks is defensible is police pay.

Related Article: Santa and firefighters deliver toys to kids on Pleasure Island

After a pay study was done on the police department, Benson says they would be able to justify raising police pay.

“It was very defensible,” Benson said. “The intent was to raise the pay of our police officers who do an incredible job, day after day. Particularly in the summer, to a level that’s comparable to area municipalities. To area towns.”

Benson says all of these changes are only possibilities and they are still up for discussion.