Could dredging impact sea turtle nesting season on Pleasure Island?

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Sea turtle nesting season is right around the corner, but the dredge boats are still in the waters at Carolina Beach and Kure Beach.

Carolina Beach Mayor Joe Benson says they are almost finished with dredging.

Benson says the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is working on Kure Beach right now, but should be done around May 3.

Sea turtle nesting season starts on May 1, so Benson says all dredging should be done by or just days after the season begins.

The dredging project began back in late February.

