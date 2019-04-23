Elementary students rev up for NASCAR-inspired academic skills competition

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Students at Leland’s Charter Day School revved up Tuesday for a NASCAR-inspired academic skills competition at their school.

The competition is called “FASTAR” and stands for Fluent, Academic, Skills, Tournament in Arithmetic and Reading.

It was developed 15 years ago.

Students in grades K-5 raced to complete workbooks of 50 math problems and a reading passage at top speeds of two minutes, while their parents and peers cheered them on.

“The goal is to encourage them to make learning fun, and let them know that reading and math can be fun,” Headmaster Laurie Benton said. “The winners can receive a trophy for the fastest time, but also all of our participants earn a medal today for their awesome work and participation in the event.”

Although FASTAR is only for elementary school students, middle schoolers are able to come back for the event and work as pit crew members to score the races and help to set up the event.