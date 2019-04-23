Horry Co. Attorney: Myrtle Beach has an ‘insatiable desire for money’

An attorney for Horry County says it was not illegal for Horry County to continue to collect the 1.5% hospitality fee and questions the City of Myrtle Beach’s understanding of the money, according to court filings.

The hospitality fee was at a rate of 1.5% on the gross proceeds of accommodations, food and beverage and amusements in the municipalities of Atlantic Beach, Conway, Aynor, Loris, Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach and Surfside Beach. The money was used to fund road projects in RIDE ONE.

The county also claims that the city made the allegations to “bar” the county from using the money to benefit the county.

