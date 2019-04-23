How new Carolina Beach lifeguard stands could help beach goers too

By
Kylie Jones
-
0
Mayor Joe Benson says Carolina Beach lifeguards will be out on the beaches starting May 24. (Photo: Kylie Jones/WWAY)

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Spring break season is in full swing and the beaches are starting to fill up.

Lifeguards will be out for the season on Carolina Beach in just a few weeks with some new and improved stands. Mayor Joe Benson says some of the lifeguard stands were damaged during Florence.

He says the new stands will have a uniformed look that are designed to be more functional for lifeguards and helpful for beach goers.

Benson says each new stand will have a number to show people where they are on the beach.

“The design being one which allows quick exit from the post to go down and address a contingency,” Benson said. “They’ll be very functional. You’ll have a number on the stand and then you’ll have the street end. A lot of people walk the beach like, ‘Where am I?'”

Benson says lifeguards will be out on the beach starting May 24, the Friday before Memorial Day.

