Local restaurant seeks business ties with autism everyday

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH,NC (WWAY) — As Autism Awareness Month draws to a close, restaurants across the state are inviting guests to dine in for the cause. One participating savory hot spot in Wrightsville Beach is granting autism greater opportunity everyday.

“If you’ve met one person with autism then, you’ve met one person with autism,” General Manager Caroline Chambliss said. “They’re different. It’s just part of who they are, but it doesn’t define who they are. The spectrum is so wide that you can’t just put that label.”

Chambliss manages Spoonfed Kitchen and Bake Shop where she works alongside her son, Jacob, who has autism.

“Just to give him a sense of purpose and he loves that,” Chambliss said. “He clocks in and out, he looks at his hours and he takes ownership of that.”

Co-owner Matt Lennert says his restaurant always tried to find ways to support autism with many employees having a personal relationship with the disability.

“They’re fantastic and enthusiastic employees and they always work hard,” Lennert said. “They’re definitely apart of our family within the business.”

Chambliss says donating to the Autism Society helps to employ the invaluable aids that support children like her son.

Below is a list of all the restaurants in New Hanover County participating in Dine 4 Autism on Tuesday, April 23:

Frank’s Pizza, two locations: 9 Carolina Beach Ave., Wilmington, and 2013 Olde Regent Way, Unit 230, Leland

Islands Fresh Mex Grill, 5620 Carolina Beach Road, Wilmington

Poe’s Tavern, 212 Causeway Drive, Wrightsville Beach

Seaside Bagels, 6400 Carolina Beach Road, Wilmington

Spoonfed Kitchen & Bake Shop, 1930 Eastwood Road #105, Wilmington

Tazy’s Burgers & Grill, 4107 Oleander Drive, Wilmington

Uncle Vinny’s Pizzeria & Ristorante, 1012 S. Lake Park Blvd., Carolina Beach

Waterman’s Brewing, 1610 Pavilion Place, Wilmington