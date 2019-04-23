NC man arrested for attempted rape of woman delivering Amazon packages

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) — A 26-year-old man is facing charges in an attempted rape and kidnapping from over the weekend at an upscale Raleigh condo community.

According to police, the attempted rape happened Saturday at The Gardens on Glenwood — a condominium complex across from the Glenwood Village shopping center.

A 24-year-old woman was in the area delivering Amazon packages when she was approached by Jaron Deon Safran, police say. Safran allegedly grabbed the woman and touched her inappropriately. A struggle ensued and she was able to get away.

Safran was arrested about 1.5 miles from where the offense happened.

