North Carolina Highway Patrol unveils 2 new helicopters

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — The North Carolina Highway Patrol has unveiled two new law enforcement helicopters.

The patrol says in a news release that the Bell helicopters will significantly boost the organization’s ability to promote public safety and complete live-saving missions. They will be used in addition to the patrol’s current aircraft.

Officials say 80-85 percent of their missions are for local agencies that need help in finding missing persons to include the search for missing children.

The two new units are completely operational and ready to begin serving the people of North Carolina.