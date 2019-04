NEW HANOVER COUNTY (WWAY) — This weeks Pet Pal is a very affectionate cat who loves to snuggle.

This gray tabby cat was found running loose and her owner never came looking for her.

Shelter staff say she craves human interaction and attention and would love to be your lap cat.

To meet her, head to New Hanover County Animal Services. County residents can adopt for $70. Adoption hours are Monday-Friday 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m. to Noon.