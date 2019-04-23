Pilot recovering after small plane crash in Onslow County

HOLLY RIDGE, NC (WWAY/AP) — In Onslow County, an experimental plane crashed nose down at Holly Ridge/Topsail Island Airport around 3 p.m. on Monday.

The crash happened on 140 Stump Sound Church Road in the airfield near the Holly Ridge-Topsail Island Airport.

WITN-TV reports Robert Barrows of Fincastle, Virginia, was airlifted to New Hanover Regional Medical Center. He is reportedly is in fair condition.

Col. Chris Thomas of the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office said Barrows had an apparent injury to his leg or foot.