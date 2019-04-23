Santiago named CAA Rookie of the Week for the second time

RICHMOND, Virginia (UNCW SPORTS) – Freshman Jada Santiago of UNCW has been named Colonial Athletic Association Softball Rookie-of-the-Week for her efforts in leading the Seahawks to a series victory over Delaware last weekend.

Santiago, from Pine Level, N.C., reached base in 9-of-12 plate appearances against the Blue Hens with four hits and three walks while also being hit by a pitch twice.

“Jada had a nice weekend at the plate,” said UNCW Coach Kristy Norton . “We were able to have her catch in all three games at Delaware and she was able to come up in big opportunities for her team both offensively and defensively.”

Santiago went 2-for-3 in the series opener on Friday with a double and two runs scored before blasting her sixth home run of the season in the nightcap. In the Seahawks’ 7-5 comeback victory on Saturday, she drew a bases-loaded walk in the fourth inning and drove in the eventual game-winning run with a single in the sixth inning.

A starter in 45 games this season, Santiago is the Seahawks’ second-leading hitter with a .288 average while pacing the team with 36 hits, including six home runs.

The Seahawks, 24-23 overall and 6-9 in the CAA, close out their non-conference schedule on Tuesday night at North Carolina before hosting Hofstra for a three-game CAA series this weekend.