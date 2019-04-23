Sheriff’s office releases details in Columbus weekend murder, suicide

Authorities say a man and his kidnapped ex-girlfriend were found dead over the weekend in Tabor City.

Last week, Pickens (South Carolina) police issued a BOLO for 36-year-old Marco Vaught, who they said kidnapped his ex-girlfriend, 28-year-old Rebecca Purry. Purry had reported to police her concerns about Vaught threatening to come get her. The next morning, last Wednesday, around 1 a.m., Pickens police responded to a shots fired call at Purry’s home.

- Advertisement -

Witnesses told police that Vaught fired several shots before forcing Purry into a black GMC Denali with NC tags. During that incident, the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office says Vaught shot Purry’s aunt, Claudette Purry, 54, multiple times. Claudette later died at the hospital. Authorities say Rebecca’s father and son were at the home at the time of her kidnapping and Claudette’s shooting.

Saturday, deputies in Columbus County got a tip Vaught was at his home on Deer Lane in Tabor City. Around 11 a.m., deputies arrived at the home, secured the perimeter and attempted to make contact with the occupants of the house. Multiple shots were fired inside the house, and the SWAT team was called in. After failing to make contact, SWAT forced entry into the home and found Vaught and Rebecca’s bodies, both with gunshot wounds.

The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office says their investigation is closed.

Back in 2008, Vaught was the subject of an , who resided in Loris. Vaught was sentenced to 10 years suspended and five years probation.