South Carolina 5th grader’s classmates paint violent picture of fight

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS/CNN) — A South Carolina fifth grader was put in a headlock, punched repeatedly and thrown into a bookshelf according to written statements provided to law enforcement officials by RaNiya Wright’s classmates after a March classroom fight.

Wright, 10, was separated from the other student and taken to the principal’s office, where she began to complain of dizziness and a headache. Shortly after, staff members carried her to the nurse’s office where she vomited and became unresponsive.

A 911 call was made shortly after she collapsed and within six minutes, first responders arrived on the scene.

On Friday, 14th Circuit Solicitor Duffie Stone said a forensic pathologist determined Wright’s manner of death was natural, succumbing to a brain arteriovenous malformation, which are comprised of a complex tangle of blood vessels. As a result, Stone said no criminal charges will be filed related to her death.

The autopsy revealed no visible signs of trauma, such as cuts, bruises or bumps consistent with a physical altercation. Wright was involved in the fight on Monday, March 25, passed away two days later and her autopsy was conducted Friday, March 29.

