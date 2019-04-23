Southbound lanes of Highway 421 reopen after gas leak

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A gas leak at a business on Highway 421 in New Hanover County briefly shut down a portion of the highway.

According to a tweet by the Wilmington Fire Department, fire crews from the city and county are on the scene of a gas leak at the Triple-T Truck Center. It’s located just north of the Isabel Holmes Bridge.

The fire department says the area was evacuated while the southbound lanes of 421 were shut down.

Piedmont has arrived on the scene to make repairs. Fire crews say the leak has been stopped.