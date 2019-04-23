Sunset Beach mayoral candidates answer questions from citizens, council

SUNSET BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Could the Town of Sunset Beach soon have a new mayor? Tuesday evening, a forum was held where residents could have their questions answered by the candidates.

There’s been a lot of political drama in Sunset Beach over the past year or so. Two different mayors resigned, a town administrator was fired, and recently a town council member was removed from two separate meetings after the acting mayor says he spoke out of turn.

On Tuesday, the two candidates for mayor were asked how they would address the current dysfunction among council.

“Sometimes, things may get out of hand. I’m not a big advocate for having people removed from a meeting, to tell you the truth,” said candidate David Marsland.

“I would have a meeting, a separate meeting with every individual, and tell them what I expect out of them at the council meetings. And I hope that they would just stay within the rules. But you can’t go flying off the handle. It’s like any job, once you lose your temper, it’s over,” said candidate Paul Vanwormer.

Both candidates said they view dredging as the biggest issue the town is currently facing, and both said they are in favor of it.

