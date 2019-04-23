Texas high school’s new dress code takes aim at parents

HOUSTON (AP) — A Houston high school had adopted a new dress code that targets parents rather than students.

James Madison High School will turn away parents if they appear wearing pajamas, hair rollers or leggings. Bonnets also are banned.

- Advertisement -

The Houston Chronicle reports that Houston school district policy allows schools to establish standards for student attire and grooming, but no policy exists concerning parents.

Tomiko Miller, the mother of a Madison High student, says the code is discriminatory. Miller says it’s no one’s business if she decides to wear a bonnet to protect her hair when it rains.

Madison High’s dress code was established shortly after KPRC-TV reported that a parent attempting to enroll her child was asked to leave because of her attire, which included a headscarf and a T-shirt dress.