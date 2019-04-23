Tree-removal company to pay $20K in fines for price gouging after hurricane

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Another tree removal company must pay restitution and thousands in fines for price gouging a Wilmington homeowner after Hurricane Florence.

Attorney General Josh Stein won a judgment against Alva Wilson Lewis of Lexington who does business under the names A1 Tree & Storm Relief, A1 Tree and Storm Damage Relief, and Big Al & Sons Tree Service.

Lewis’s company originally provided an estimate of $4,000 to remove three trees for a homeowner and then invoiced them for $12,000.

Lewis is barred from removing trees or doing storm recovery work in the state and is required to pay $6,000 in restitution to consumers and $20,000 in fines.