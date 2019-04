WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — An incident involving a tractor-trailer pulled down power lines and briefly closed South 16th Street near Marstellar Street in Wilmington Tuesday afternoon.

Wilmington Fire Department says the truck got entangled with the lines and broke a power pole. It happened just after 1 p.m.

- Advertisement -

As of 2 p.m., the roads were back open. However, the CSX rail remains closed as Duke Energy works on repairs.

The driver of the truck is being checked by EMS.

Current traffic map on Waze.