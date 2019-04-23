Child recovering after being thrown off 3rd level at Mall of America

MINNEAPOLIS, MI (WCCO) — Tests show a 5-year-old boy who was thrown from a third-floor balcony at Mall of America has no signs of brain damage or swelling, according to the pastor at the family’s church.

During his Easter sermon, Pastor Mac Hammond said the boy’s grandfather called him to deliver the good news following a five-hour MRI.

Hammond said one of the boy’s attending physicians called his recovery “truly a miracle.”

According to a recent update from the GoFundMe page set up for his family, which has raised nearly $1 million, the boy is “showing real signs of recovery.” The update says new test results have been positive, though the boy remains in intensive care with a long road ahead.

Emmanuel Aranda, who faces one felony count of attempted premeditated first-degree murder in connection to the incident, made his initial court appearance last week.

