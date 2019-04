BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Shallotte Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying two females who are wanted for larceny that occurred at Belk in Shallotte.

The larceny occurred on April 19 at 8:41 p.m.

The females are with a male.

Anyone with information on the females identities is asked to call the Shallotte Police Department at 910-754-6008.