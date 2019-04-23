WPD beefs up police presence following busy crime weekend

WILMINGTON,NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department wants you to know the Port City is a safe place to live, work and visit, after three separate shooting incidents that drew a lot of attention over the Easter weekend.

New public safety concerns are being raised in the community.

“Understandable that with three incidents this past weekend, people would have a concern for public safety, but I can tell you that the Wilmington Police Department is around the clock working 24/7,” Sergeant Myron Irving said.

Irving says all department heads met immediately following the weekend to discuss better strategies to combat crime in those crime-prone areas.

Irving says community programs that provide fun and safe spaces for police and residents alike are most effective.

WPD is amping up its presence across Wilmington, but also trying to build better relationships with citizens.

“We have also rolled out with our police athletic leagues,” Irving said. “We’ve done initiatives with some of the areas local youth.”

Two shootings were reported on Saturday on South 13th street.

Sunday afternoon, another shooting was added to the list in the Houston Moore housing community.

Irving adds there has never been a history of Easter correlating to higher crimes in this area.

Irving is encouraging residents to use the anonymous text-a-tip. If you see something, text “tip708” and the message to CRIMES (2-7-4-6-3-7).