Construction to begin on new Ocean Isle Beach Town Hall in May

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Ocean Isle Beach will soon have a new town hall.

According to a press release from the Coastal Structures Corporation, the idea has been in the works for 13 years.

The release said construction on the 27,000-foot facility will start beginning in early May and will last approximately one year.

Developers also said the new building will house the building/planning department, the police department, and public meeting areas as well as an emergency command center.

“We are so pleased to be working with the Town of Ocean Isle Beach on this project. The town has and will continue playing a vital part on the team, and have proven to be invested in the future, as demonstrated with their commitment to this Town Hall. We look forward to the successful completion of this ambitious project,” architect Michael Walker said.

After a public bid process, Coastal Structures Corporation was selected as the general contractors for the job.

“We are thrilled to be working with Tych and Walker Architects and Coastal Structures to finally bring this project to fruition,” Town Administrator Daisy Ivey said. “This new Town Hall will provide much needed space as well as state of the art meeting facilities and emergency command center which is vital to the Town.”