Early voting sites open in 9th District primary for US House

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (AP) — Republican and unaffiliated voters can start casting early ballots in the North Carolina special congressional election prompted by findings of ballot fraud.

Early-voting sites open on Wednesday through May 10 in the 9th congressional district’s eight counties. Six counties have just one early-voting site open on weekdays during regular business hours. Bladen County has one site.

Republican primary candidate and State Sen. Dan Bishop of Charlotte raised the most money through March. The National Association of Realtors’ political action committee is spending more than $1 million to support Realtor Leigh Brown.

A Washington, D.C. anti-tax group’s political action committee endorsed Bishop and bought ads targeting GOP rival Stony Rushing. The Club for Growth says Bishop can win the GOP nomination without a September run-off between the top two finishers.