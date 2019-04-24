Flowers tossed into river in honor of child abuse prevention

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month. An event was held in downtown Wilmington Wednesday to honor those who protect children in our community.

The 14th annual Flower Launch brought together educators, social workers, counselors, law enforcement agencies, and many more in honor of child abuse prevention.

Each flower released into the Cape Fear River represents a person or agency that has positively impacted the lives of local children.

New Hanover County DSS Child Protective Services Program Manager Holly Royals says if you suspect child abuse, report it.

“The biggest thing we see that impacts children is substance abuse, mental health, and domestic violence within families,” Royals said. “So children might start acting different, there might be visible signs of physical abuse, they may be more withdrawn. If people have that information and suspect it, then they can call us to let us know.”

Royals says if you suspect child abuse please call, email, or come to the DSS. If it is after hours or a weekend, you can call 911 and ask to speak to the on call social worker.