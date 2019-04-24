ILM to start second phase of expansion project

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Crews will soon be breaking ground on the second phase of the Wilmington International Airport’s expansion project.

Phase 2 includes expansion of the airline ticket lobby, counters, and offices. The groundbreaking ceremony will take place on May 6. This phase is expected to be completed in March of 2020.

The final phase will be to expand the gate area, TSA checkpoint, and baggage claim and is expected to be complete in the Spring 2022.

In 2018, 934,000 passengers flew in and out of ILM, up 12 percent from 2017.

As the number of passengers continues to grow, the airport will grow accordingly.