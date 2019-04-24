Myrtle Beach tweets reminder about teen curfew ahead of busy summer season

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — Anyone under the age of 17 must be off the streets of Myrtle Beach at midnight. If not, you could face fines or jail time.

The City of Myrtle Beach tweeted Wednesday that police will be enforcing a juvenile curfew that begins at midnight and ends at 6 a.m.

The #CityofMyrtleBeach enforces a juvenile curfew. Juveniles (age 17 and under) are required to be off the streets, with few exceptions, between 12:00 and 6:00 a.m. Penalties for violating the curfew can be as much as $500 and/or 30 days in jail. Parents can be charged as well. pic.twitter.com/jALKZkWBQI — City of Myrtle Beach (@MyrtleBeachGov) April 24, 2019

WBTW reports that teens who violate the curfew could face a fine as much as $500 and/or three days in jail.

The city says parents can be charged too.

Exceptions to the curfew include: