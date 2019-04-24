NC schools receive $2M federal grant for hurricane recovery

NORTH CAROLINA (WWAY) — State superintendent has announced North Carolina is receiving a $2 million grant to aid in continued hurricane Florence and Michael recovery efforts for area schools.

The funds will help restore learning environments in hundreds of schools in 12 districts and help more than 130,000 students.

The money will help rebuild playgrounds, transporting students displaced by the storm, pay those who helped restore schools, and provide more instructional time.

Bladen, Brunswick, New Hanover, Pender and Onslow County schools will benefit from this grant, as well as the GLOW Academy of Wilmington.