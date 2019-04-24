NC woman arrested on Frontier flight after complaint about vomit in seat

DURHAM, NC (WTVD) — A Durham woman is facing charges after a confrontation on a Frontier Airlines flight that landed her in jail.

Frontier Airlines is standing by the flight attendant involved but Rosetta Swinney has a different story about what happened.

- Advertisement -

“What really hurt me is for my child to see me getting handcuffed and taken away from her,” Swinney said. “Twelve hours I was in jail. Twelve hours.”

Swinney says she will never ride Frontier Airlines again after getting kicked off a plane on her way back from Las Vegas.

She had been in Nevada for a wedding with her 14-year-old daughter for Easter weekend.

Swinney said boarding the flight back to RDU was already delayed so the staff could clean the plane.

That’s why she was surprised that the seat was still dirty when she boarded with her daughter.

Read more here.