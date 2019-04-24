No travel money? A company will fake your vacations for social media

(CNN) — You’ve heard of staycations, but how about fakecations?

A business called “Fake a Vacation” allows people to do just that.

The Nebraska-based company will super-impose pictures of you on backdrops of Hawaii, the Grand Canyon, and other popular places.

Officials with “Fake a Vacation” say their clients stage their jaunts partly because they want to have travel pictures on Facebook and Instagram.

Others do it because they had to cancel their actual vacations at the last minute.

Now, although this may seem silly — it is somewhat of a trend.

A study by travel website Jetcost surveyed more than 4,000 people and found about 10% admitted to putting fake travel pictures up on social media.