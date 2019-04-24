Overtime goal leads the Laney girls past New Hanover on the pitch

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Laney and New Hanover girls soccer went down to the wire on Tuesday night. The game was scoreless through the first 80 minutes, until Laney scored the game winning goal in overtime off the leg of Zoe Pitts.

Laney was on the attack from the first whistle, but Wildcat goal keeper Frances Coleman was just as good. The junior finished with 12 saves in the loss to the Buccaneers.

New Hanover will continue Mideastern conference play on Friday night when they host Topsail. Laney will put their two-game winning streak on the line in non-conference play on Friday traveling to take on Arendell Parrott Academy.