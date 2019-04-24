Pender baseball hangs on to beat rival Heide Trask

ROCKY POINT, NC (WWAY)– Anytime two rival schools meet in athletics you expect a good game. That was the case on Tuesday night as Pender beat Heide Trask on the baseball diamond, 7-5.

Daniel Parker came up big for the Patriots in the 4th inning with two outs. He slapped a bases loaded single through the left side to score to runs to make it 4-2. The Titans trimmed the lead in the later innings, but it wasn’t enough.

The loss drops Heide Trask’s record to now (5-11), while Pender improves to (6-10) and (5-7) in the Coastal 8 Conference.