People work to move forward from their criminal past

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Reentering society can be tough for someone who gets out of prison.

They may be judged, which could prevent them from doing the most simple tasks every single day.

- Advertisement -

Gov. Roy Cooper named this week “Reentry Week” to educate people on the challenges some face after being incarcerated and try to reenter the workforce.

LINC, which stands for Leading Into New Communities Incorporated will offer different activities this week to help. Chairwoman Kim Cook explained that “they are trying to do the right thing and get their lives back together.”

That’s a hard thing to do when you’ve been incarcerated for a long time. People who have been released from prison have to jump over some hurdles.

“Criminal background checks for employment opportunities being barred from public housing being barred from a lot of different educational opportunities and student loan programs,” Cook added.

That’s where North Carolina’s “Reentry Week” comes in, raising awareness for those trying to reenter the outside world smoothly.

Daawud El-Amin, a former residential treatment manager at LINC, explains that prison doesn’t necessarily provide any rehabilitation and that it’s often only punitive.

“In the old days when you went to prison you could get a trade, you could get an education it was called rehabilitation now it’s called incarceration that’s the difference,” El-Amin said. “We’re not rehabilitating anymore.”

LINC and the Local Reentry Council of New Hanover County are providing educational programs like documentary screenings, discussions and workshops this week to fight stigma, something Demond Wells is taking advantage of.

“LRC specializes in resources for transportation, resources for housing, resources for clothing, resources for jobs it’s serious it’s right here in New Hanover county,” Wells said.

LINC relies on donations, if you would like to make a contribution please visit their website.